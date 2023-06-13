China denies building spy facilities in Cuba

(People's Daily App) 15:29, June 13, 2023

China's foreign ministry on Monday denied reports that the country was planning to build spy facilities in Cuba.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing in response to US media reports citing an anonymous White House official that China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019.

"I made clear China's position on the issue last week," Wang said. "In just two days, US authority and media have disseminated a series of self-contradictory information on the so-called issue of China building spy facilities in Cuba.

"This is again a farce of US denying itself. What I want to say is that the truth always speaks for itself."

No matter how hard the US tried to create malicious rumors and smears, the sincere friendship between China and Cuba could not be destroyed, he said, "and the US misdeeds of massively and indiscriminately eavesdropping on various countries in the world cannot be covered."

(Produced by Sun Hang and Xie Runjia)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)