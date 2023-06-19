We Are China

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing

CGTN) 15:33, June 19, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on Sunday.

As agreed between China and the United States, Blinken is visiting China from June 18 to 19.

(With input from Xinhua)

