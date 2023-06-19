China's Xu Shiyan wins women's +78kg at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam

Xinhua) 15:53, June 19, 2023

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese judoka Xu Shiyan won the women's over 78kg category gold medal at the Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

The Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam, also a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, ran from June 16 to 18 and attracted 334 athletes from 42 countries and regions. China sent nine female judokas to participate.

Xu qualified for the final after victories against Karen Stevenson of the Netherlands, and her compatriot Xu Xin. In the final, Xu Shiyan beat the Netherlands' Marit Kamps by ippon to win the gold. Xu Xin won the bronze medal contest by defeating Lea Fontaine of France.

China's Cai Qi took bronze in the women's 57kg category, while Feng Yingying was fifth in the women's 70kg category.

