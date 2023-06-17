Chinese, Ghanaian universities ink deal to boost student exchange

Xinhua) 10:25, June 17, 2023

ACCRA, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Hunan City University and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Ghana on Friday here signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on student exchange, broadening the educational cooperation between the two universities.

During the signing ceremony, Wang Jianhua, deputy director of the Hunan Provincial Department of Education, commended the long-term cooperation between the two countries, saying: "The signing of this MoU will take the educational exchange between Hunan Province and the Ghanaian education sector to a new level."

"I am glad that the seed we sowed has grown to become fruitful in the areas of having a bachelor's degree program in Chinese language studies, and fostering cultural relations with primary and senior high schools in Cape Coast city," Rosemond Boohene, pro-vice-chancellor of UCC, said.

"Our students will go and pick up the best practices in what the Chinese are doing that we are not doing here, so they can come and share to help transform our societies," the pro-vice-chancellor said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)