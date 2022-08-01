Welcome Chinese friends to Ghana

By Winfred Nii Okai Hammond (People's Daily Overseas Edition) 13:35, August 01, 2022

Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, Ambassador of Ghana to China (Haiwainet/Fu Yongchao)

In 1960, Ghana established diplomatic relations with China and became one of the first African countries that set up its embassy in Beijing.

Under the leadership of the current President Akufo-Addo, Ghana attaches great importance to developing its relations with China. In 2018, President Akufo-Addo made a state visit to China and the two country leaders jointly set out the blueprint for the Ghana-China relations. With the frequent high-profile exchanges between the two countries, continuous impetus has been injected in the bilateral relations. Ghana believes that the inclusive multilateralism imbedded in the international system centered on the UN can propel the establishment of a community of shared future for mankind. The Ghanaian government pays great attention to enhancing political trust with China and showing strong mutual support in issues related to each other’s core interests.

Economy wise, Ghana and China have been cooperating in a close manner and enjoying prosperity in the bilateral trade all along. In 2019, the bilateral trade volume between Ghana and China has registered 7.46 billion USD, ranking at the top among its investment in all African countries. China is Ghana’s largest trading partner and source of foreign capital. Ghana is China’s seventh largest trading partner in Africa. Under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), China has been playing a significant role in Ghana’s economic transformation, especially when it comes to infrastructure and health care.

China’s investment in Ghana is quite extensive, covering agriculture, industry, services, mineral development, healthcare, infrastructure, etc. In recent years, the two countries have achieved prominent cooperation in aviation, power generation, automobiles, daily cosmetic& personal care products as well as food. Amongst all, the Ghana aviation project as well as the Sunon Asogli Power project invested by the China Africa Development Foundation have been listed as the model project for Sino-Africa investment and have made tremendous contribution to job creation and development promotion in Ghana. In addition, the natural gas processing factory and the fibre network constructed by the Chinese side have also laid a solid foundation for the digitization and industrialization in Ghana.

Ghana longs to deepen economic and trade relations with China. As the second largest economy in West Africa, the Ghanaian economy has maintained a sound momentum. Under the support of the Ghanaian government, many flagship programs including “One Factory Per District” and “Planting for Grain and Job Creation” have achieved smooth development. Ghana enjoys favorable commercial environment and huge development potential. The Sino-Africa Forum -Dakar Action Plan (2022-2024) has offered a clear direction for deepening Ghana-China relationship. With regards to power facilities for renewable energies, roads connecting villages and townships, mini water conservancy projects for irrigation in villages and townships, the two countries have broad prospects going forward in cooperation.

Besides, Ghana accords great weight to humanity and cultural exchanges with China. The establishment of the Confucius Institute in Ghana University marks a milestone in Ghana’s history of teaching and disseminating Chinese language and culture. Ever since the establishment of the Institute, the number of the Ghanaian learning Chinese, martial arts and other Chinese cultural elements has greatly increased. The Chinese government has also offered scholarship to the Ghanaian students so that they can have overseas study experiences in China.

Ghana hopes to explore this “gold mine” of tourism together with China. It has already issued many incentive mechanisms to boost tourism and attract foreign investment. When the pandemic is over, Ghana would be welcoming friends from China!

Author: Ghana Ambassador to China

