Ghanaian president commissions Chinese-constructed interchange project

Xinhua) 09:06, March 30, 2022

ACCRA, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday commissioned an interchange project constructed by a Chinese company in Tamale, the third-largest city in Ghana.

The interchange project undertaken by Sinohydro Corporation Limited, which included a 684-meter-long main bridge, is expected to significantly improve the traffic condition in the city center.

Addressing the sod-cutting ceremony, Akufo-Addo commended the project for providing prime urban space for the benefit of Ghanaians, saying it is a good example of the excellent relations between Ghana and China.

Lu Kun, the Chinese ambassador to Ghana, expressed his appreciation to the Chinese company for its arduous work in the past three years despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to the Ghanaian government's support.

Describing the project as another milestone of China-Ghana economic cooperation, the ambassador said the Chinese government has been devoted to the development of Ghana's economy and the well-being of the Ghanaian people for years in various ways.

The interchange project commenced in April 2019, which is a signature project in the Master Project Support Agreement between the Ghanaian government and the Chinese company.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)