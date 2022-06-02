Chinese companies deliver gifts to poverty-stricken students in Ghana

Xinhua) 08:40, June 02, 2022

ACCRA, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Two Chinese companies on Wednesday delivered a batch of gifts to some primary school students to celebrate International Children's Day in Jamestown, one of the most poverty-stricken communities in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

CRCC Harbor &Channel Engineering Bureau Group Limited and CCCC First Harbor Consultants CO. LTD donated dozens of footballs, schoolbags, color pencils, erasers, and many other school supplies to the Christ the King of Kings preparatory school, which sits close to the China-aided Jamestown Fishing Port Complex undertaken by the two companies.

The gifts brought immense joy to the pupils who have long suffered poor learning conditions. One boy could not help showing off his football-kicking skills in front of the faculty and his peers, winning a flurry of cheers from the crowd.

Jin Xiaodong, general manager of the fishing port project, said the donation was part of support programs lined up for the schools in the community.

"Children are the future of the world, and education ensures better well-being for them. Each and everyone should keep the children safe and try their possible best to protect the interest of the students. We hope our donation would help make a difference," said Jin.

Paul Yaw Owusu, the principal of the school, lauded the magnanimity of the Chinese companies for assisting the school in various ways, from making donations to helping with its cleaning work.

"Education is the key to success, and we know that these items would go a long way to help the children in their academic work and become what they want to be in the future," he said.

