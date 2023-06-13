China, Honduras sign memorandum of understanding on Belt and Road cooperation

Xinhua) 15:41, June 13, 2023

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Honduran government on jointly promoting the Belt and Road Initiative, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday.

The two sides will jointly explore the converging points of the two economies; actively promote policy communication, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people exchanges; strengthen practical cooperation in various fields; promote mutual benefit and mutual learning of civilizations; and achieve common development and prosperity, the commission said.

