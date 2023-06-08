Forum on BRI achievements, prospects held in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:53, June 08, 2023

Liu Guangyuan, the commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, delivers a speech at the Bauhinia Culture Forum on "BRI: decade of achievements and prospects of high-quality development" in Hong Kong, south China, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

HONG KONG, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Speakers at a forum held Wednesday in Hong Kong have reviewed the achievements in the 10-year development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and expressed full confidence in the prospect of mutual benefit and win-win results.

"My team and I look forward to promoting Hong Kong to other Belt and Road countries and regions," John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said at the Bauhinia Culture Forum on "BRI: decade of achievements and prospects of high-quality development."

Hong Kong will continue to do what Hong Kong does best: connecting countries and economies, companies and people everywhere, to drive the high-quality development of our country and the world, he said.

Liu Guangyuan, the commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the HKSAR, said at the forum that over the past decade, the BRI has been effectively aligned with the development strategies of various countries and different regional and international development agendas.

Belt and Road cooperation has also been written into many multilateral documents, showing that China hopes to "join hands" with each other instead of "letting go" of each other's hands, "tear down walls" instead of "erecting walls," and that China is committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind together with all countries, he said.

Wen Hongwu, general manager of Bauhinia Culture Holdings Limited, said at the forum that with the joint efforts of all parties, the BRI has evolved over the past decade, moving from vision to reality, and the global influence of the BRI keeps growing.

It has greatly increased the sense of fulfillment and happiness of peoples along the Belt and Road, injected powerful impetus into common development and prosperity in the world and is an important opportunity for the world today, Wen said.

The forum was hosted by Bauhinia Culture Holdings Ltd. and attended by more than 400 people.

The BRI, a reference to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, was initiated by China in 2013 to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa on and beyond the ancient Silk Road trade routes.

Wen Hongwu, general manager of Bauhinia Culture Holdings Limited, delivers a speech at the Bauhinia Culture Forum on "BRI: decade of achievements and prospects of high-quality development" in Hong Kong, south China, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, delivers a speech at the Bauhinia Culture Forum on "BRI: decade of achievements and prospects of high-quality development" in Hong Kong, south China, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a scene of the Bauhinia Culture Forum on "BRI: decade of achievements and prospects of high-quality development" in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)