BRI collaboration vital to innovation: Malaysian official

Xinhua) 11:06, June 09, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Collaborations under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), encompassing investments, research and development (R&D), and technology transfer, can play a vital role in driving innovation and addressing related challenges, a Malaysian official said on Friday.

These collaborative efforts can help bridge the digital divide, boost productivity, support capacity building, and foster economic development, thereby encouraging entrepreneurship and job creation, Malaysia's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said in his keynote address at the launching ceremony of roundtables commemorating the BRI's 10th anniversary here.

Chang said Malaysia could draw on China's remarkable aptitude for adopting and integrating technology into everyday life, and that China is reshaping the future of digital lifestyles, reinventing traditional industries, and catalyzing economic growth.

"I look forward to seeing more technology-driven, high-value added investments and collaborations between Malaysia and China, where the benefits of progress are shared among all members of society," he said.

Chang added that the two countries could also collaborate on the development of green hydrogen as well as in food security, both being challenges that many countries are facing.

"With China's notable advancements in agricultural technology, such as precision farming, agricultural machinery, and crop breeding techniques, joint efforts can enhance agricultural productivity, bolster food security, and promote sustainable farming practices," he added.

In conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the BRI, the Southeast Asia Research Center for Humanities (SEARCH) and the Center of Regional Strategic Studies (CROSS) have jointly launched the BRI 10th anniversary nationwide tour, the organizer said in a statement.

Through a series of roundtable meetings and seminars held across Malaysia, the project aims to showcase the achievements of Malaysia-China collaboration within the BRI framework, as well as to gather ideas and suggestions from various stakeholders, paving a clear path for future Malaysia-China cooperation under the initiative.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said the BRI is a cooperation platform aimed for common development, facilitating smooth trade and economic activities, in addition to building critical infrastructure across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"With China and ASEAN countries continuing to deepen strategic coordination, more high-quality BRI projects will emerge to further boost the regional economy," he said, adding that Chinese efforts to develop various rail and other transport networks have found success and are well-received.

