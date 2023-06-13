China eliminates 23 persistent organic pollutants listed under Stockholm Convention
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- To date, China has eliminated 23 types of toxic chemicals listed in the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
The international community reached the global treaty in 2001 to reduce, eliminate and prevent pollution from POPs and to protect human health and the environment from the effects of POPs.
In a recently released regulation document, the ministry, together with other relevant authorities, detailed the prohibition on the production, use, import and export of five types of POPs, including polychlorinated naphthalene, according to a ministry official.
China attaches great importance to compliance with international conventions, and it has disposed of more than 100,000 tonnes of POP wastes and significantly reduced the intensity of dioxin emissions from major industries nationwide, the official said.
