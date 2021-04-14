China's top legislator stresses preventing solid-waste pollution

Xinhua) 09:55, April 14, 2021

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, presides over a symposium in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 12, 2021. Li inspected the enforcement of the Law on Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste in Shaanxi Province from April 9 to 13. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

XI'AN, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has called for fully implementing the Law on Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste across the country.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during a law enforcement inspection in Shaanxi Province from April 9 to 13.

Li learned about the safe disposal and recycling of industrial waste slag, and handling of construction and household waste during the inspection.

While presiding over a symposium, Li stressed prohibition on importing foreign waste into China. He also called for stepping up sorting of household waste, and improving safe disposal and recycling of industrial solid waste, construction waste, and agricultural solid waste.

Li also called for strengthened law enforcement and intensified legal publicity to encourage joint efforts by society to control pollution and protect the environment.

