Chinese legislators discuss inspection report on soil pollution prevention law

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Lawmakers from an inspection team under the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee on Monday discussed a report on the enforcement of the law for the prevention and control of soil pollution.

The inspection team learned that the efforts to mitigate soil pollution had achieved positive results, said Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the NPC Standing Committee.

Shen called for full implementation of the law to resolve outstanding problems related to soil pollution, and urged efforts to ensure that the people have peace of mind about what they eat and where they live.

The NPC Standing Committee had sent task groups to inspect the enforcement of the law in six provincial-level regions since late July, and the standing committees of provincial-level people's congresses in other regions were entrusted to conduct inspections.