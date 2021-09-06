Beijing sees dwindling local sources of PM2.5 pollution

Xinhua) 16:14, September 06, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The absolute quantity of local PM2.5 pollution in Beijing has been dwindling, while regional transmission of the hazardous particles has increased, stated a report released Monday.

Liu Baoxian, director of the Beijing Municipal Ecological and Environmental Monitoring Center, released new analysis results concerning PM2.5 sources in Beijing at the Beijing International Forum for Metropolitan Clean Air and Climate Actions during the China International Fair for Trade in Services.

PM2.5, which refers to airborne particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, poses serious health risks. Due to its very complicated origins, a source analysis is instrumental in determining the main objectives and priorities of PM2.5 pollution control.

The report said local PM2.5 emissions accounted for 60 percent of the total, mainly from mobile sources such as diesel and gasoline vehicles, life-scenario sources such as solvent use, auto repair and catering, and dust and industrial sources.

Regional transmission of PM2.5 pollution accounted for the remaining 40 percent, nearly 10 percent higher than the 2018 analysis, and the figures soared to over 60 percent during heavily polluted days.

With the optimization of energy consumption and upgrading of industrial structures, the pollution characteristics of Beijing are becoming similar to those of megacities in the world, Liu said.

