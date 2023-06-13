Saudi Arabia says glad to expand cooperation with China in industry, mining
RIYADH, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia is willing to expand cooperation with China across such sectors as industry and mining, said Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef.
Speaking to Xinhua on Sunday on the sideline of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, he noted that the Chinese-Arab relations are based on common interests and have witnessed steady and significant progress in recent years.
The Saudi side stands ready to further expand cooperation with China in the fields of industry, mining resources, energy and logistics under the strategic framework of Saudi Vision 2030, the minister said.
"Our industrial strategy focuses on making the kingdom a global logistics station and a large industrial zone by taking advantage of existing natural resources, whether oil, gas or minerals, and our geographical location, as well as opening horizons for Saudi citizens to work and invest in this promising sector," he said.
"We have a team in the ministry that works to attract Chinese companies and help them identify various opportunities," the minister told Xinhua.
The kingdom will make full use of its advantageous location and abundant natural resources to create a good investment environment for entrepreneurs from all over the world, he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Saudi Arabia opens first Confucius Institute
- Interview: Saudi Arabia committed to enhancing ties with China, says deputy FM
- Chinese bank opens new branch in Saudi city Jeddah
- Russia welcomes China's important role in Tehran-Riyadh detente: ambassador
- Mega China-Saudi Arabia chemical project kicks off construction
- China plays historic role in Mideast, ending Saudi-Iran years-long rift, say Syrian experts
- Pragmatism, sincerity key to Beijing's success in mediation
- China ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia to achieve fruitful results in multiple areas: Chinese FM
- Chinese FM holds phone talks with Saudi counterpart
- Chinese firms in Saudi Arabia contribute to local growth, fulfill social responsibility: report
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.