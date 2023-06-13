Saudi Arabia says glad to expand cooperation with China in industry, mining

Xinhua) 09:20, June 13, 2023

RIYADH, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia is willing to expand cooperation with China across such sectors as industry and mining, said Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef.

Speaking to Xinhua on Sunday on the sideline of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, he noted that the Chinese-Arab relations are based on common interests and have witnessed steady and significant progress in recent years.

The Saudi side stands ready to further expand cooperation with China in the fields of industry, mining resources, energy and logistics under the strategic framework of Saudi Vision 2030, the minister said.

"Our industrial strategy focuses on making the kingdom a global logistics station and a large industrial zone by taking advantage of existing natural resources, whether oil, gas or minerals, and our geographical location, as well as opening horizons for Saudi citizens to work and invest in this promising sector," he said.

"We have a team in the ministry that works to attract Chinese companies and help them identify various opportunities," the minister told Xinhua.

The kingdom will make full use of its advantageous location and abundant natural resources to create a good investment environment for entrepreneurs from all over the world, he said.

