Zheng'an County of Guizhou dubbed as center for guitar manufacturing in China
A worker processes guitar moulds at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2023.
Zheng'an County is dubbed as a guitar manufacturing center in China. Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park is an industrial cluster with standardized factories covering over 800,000 square meters and 126 guitar and guitar-related accessories manufacturers. More than six million guitars are produced here annually. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
A worker checks a guitar at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2023.
A worker tests a guitar at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2023.
A worker makes a guitar at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2023.
This photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a guitar-shaped installation at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
This aerial photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Workers make guitars at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2023.
A worker tunes a guitar at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2023.
A worker makes a guitar at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2023.
People talk about guitar marketing at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2023.
Workers make guitars at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2023.
Workers make guitars at the Zheng'an Guitar Industrial Park in Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 7, 2023.
