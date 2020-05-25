6-year-old guitar-playing Chinese girl becomes online sensation

A 6-year-old Chinese girl named Zhou Zhaoyan has recently become an Internet sensation thanks to online videos of her singing and playing guitar, Chinanews.com reported on May 24.

Miumiu receives an interview with Chinanews.com. (Photo/Ge Yong)

Zhou, who is nicknamed Miumiu by her family, has seen her videos forwarded more than 1 million times on the Internet in just a month.

These videos have won Miumiu, who lives in Nanjing, capital of east China’s Jiangsu province, fans from across the globe, with many sending emails to her mother saying that the little girl’s music has “cured” their anxiety.

Musicians from around the world who have been “trapped” at home due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic have been motivated by these videos to pick up their musical instruments and join her performance online.

An Italian musician named Bruno Zuchetti attached a short video to an email he sent to Miumiu’s mother, and told her that it was an edited video of him and three of Italy’s most famous musicians accompanying Miumiu’s performance of the song Fly Me to the Moon.

Fans of Miumiu send emails to her mother from across the globe. (Photo/Courtesy of Miumiu’s parents)

“I was moved to see your daughter play and sing so well. I hope you like it, and I want to ask you if I can publish it,” said Zuchetti.

“You are amazing! I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you for providing me (and the many friends I have sent your awesome videos to) with uplifting, beautiful music,” said an Argentine psychotherapist in an email to Miumiu.

“You may think this sounds odd, but I have been listening to (and watching) your videos almost EVERY SINGLE MORNING! During this uncertain time in our lives, you have really brightened up my days,” said the psychotherapist, who works primarily with children and their families.

A Japanese mother of a 14-year-old girl, who is also a musician, said in her email to Miumiu that she saw her performances on YouTube and really enjoyed the songs.

“I gave you a thumbs up, subscribed and shared with my friends. Also, my daughter, who is 14 years old, liked your songs so much,” said the mother, adding that she composes songs in English, French and Hindi (Indian) and would be honored if one day Miumiu sings her compositions.

Miumiu performs naturally in her father’s studio. (Photo/Ge Yong)

Miumiu’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Zhou, were surprised to see their daughter’s videos attract so much attention online.

“We don’t know who forwarded our videos to Sina Weibo and foreign websites in last March. They have all been frequently shared online ever since. We see several hundred new subscribers every day,” said Miumiu’s parents, explaining that they have posted videos of Miumiu practicing guitar on Chinese video sharing platform Bilibili since she started to learn the instrument.

Miumiu’s parents discovered her gift for music when she was three years old, when they decided to let her try playing guitar. Since then, Mr. Zhou, who is a guitar teacher, has spent almost all his spare time helping his daughter practice guitar.

“At first it was just for fun. She made it a habit and has been practicing for a while every day after school since she was four,” said Mr. Zhou, revealing that he taught her anything she was interested in, such as stringed instruments, piano, or drums.

With everyone in the country advised to stay at home, Miumiu has been practicing for five to six hours every day since the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Mr. Zhou.

The intensive practice during the past months has helped improve Miumiu’s skills significantly, Zhou said, adding that many adult guitar enthusiasts have not practiced as much in their entire lives as his daughter did during the special period.

(Photo/Courtesy of Miumiu’s parents)

“I tell her, ‘Dad will teach you all the musical skills I know before you’re 18. And after I’ve done what I can to help you, you can follow your own path’,” Zhou said.

“Just as her songs and guitar playing bring joy to many, music should be a source of happiness to people. I hope she always feels the joy of music as she does now,” said Miumiu’s mother.

Miumiu may seem serious in her videos, but she is still a vivacious little girl in daily life.

“Practicing guitar is hard, but it’s easier than doing homework,” said Miumiu.

The little girl said she wants to name her fans things like “ice candies” and “ice strawberries” because she likes the animated film Frozen.

“I want to be a mermaid in the future, because mermaids can swim in the sea and they look very beautiful,” said Miumiu.