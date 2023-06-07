Languages

Wednesday, June 07, 2023

China-made cruise ship undocked

(People's Daily App) 15:39, June 07, 2023

Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, left the dock in Shanghai on Tuesday. The event marked a milestone for China's domestic shipbuilding industry and a significant step in the construction of the mega ship since work began in 2019.

