China-made cruise ship undocked
(People's Daily App) 15:39, June 07, 2023
Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, left the dock in Shanghai on Tuesday. The event marked a milestone for China's domestic shipbuilding industry and a significant step in the construction of the mega ship since work began in 2019.
