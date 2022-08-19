China to promote development of cruise, yacht industry

Xinhua) 09:05, August 19, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will accelerate the development of cruise and yacht equipment and the relevant sector to enhance the country's modern service industry and bolster the growth of its marine economy.

China will have an initial equipment and industry system for cruises and yachts by 2025, with significant improvement in the technological level and supply capacity of tools, according to a circular jointly released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other related government organs on Thursday.

China will strengthen its capability to design and build cruises and yachts, the circular stated, adding that efforts should be made to ensure that the first large domestically-made cruise is completed with high standards and delivered on time.

It also called for measures to enhance the industrial foundation of the cruise and yacht equipment industry, while encouraging cruise ports to develop coordinated tourism products with tourist attractions.

China aims to build the coastal resort city of Sanya into an international cruise home port and other coastal cities including Shanghai, Tianjin and Shenzhen into top-notch cruising destinations.

According to the circular, the country will explore waterway tourism resources of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Hainan Free Trade Port, and Yangtze River Economic Belt, among other qualified areas, and tap into their local historical culture, and natural and urban landscapes.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)