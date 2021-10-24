We Are China

Chinese, Russian navies wrap up first joint cruise

Xinhua) 09:29, October 24, 2021

ABOARD NANCHANG DESTROYER, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian navies wrapped up their first joint maritime cruise on Saturday.

A ceremony was held in the eastern part of the East China Sea before the two fleets departed.

The joint cruise kicked off on Oct. 17 after the "Joint Sea-2021" exercise that started on Oct. 14.

During the seven-day cruise, a combined ship formation conducted drills of joint navigation, joint maneuver and practical use of weapons.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)