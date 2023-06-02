Embracing the countryside: A millennial farmer's journey to fulfillment in rural China

Tan Fengjiao, a woman born in the 1990s, has successfully established her own agricultural tourism venture, also known as an "agritainment" business, in the town of Chating, located in Changsha city, central China's Hunan Province. Tan had always envisioned herself as a farmer, even during her tenure at a police academy.

Her daily routine is a bustling mix of tending to her vegetable garden, cultivating fish, restoring the old house, welcoming guests for tea and meals, and capturing pictures of the picturesque courtyard for her social media audience.

Tan's transition to a rural lifestyle was met with resistance initially, particularly from her parents. "My father disagreed with my decision at first. As a farmer, he was fully aware of the hardships associated with farming. He thought I should become a civil servant, which would guarantee stable employment and a steady income," Tan reflected.

Tan Fengjiao, founder of Tan's Courtyard, a thriving agricultural tourism venture. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Meng)

"However, I thought my life shouldn't be solely defined by which school I graduate from, and I should instead try every possibility," she continued.

Tan eventually persuaded her father by emphasizing her desire for spiritual fulfillment and happiness by returning to the countryside, where she could do activities she enjoyed while making money to meet her basic needs.

"My father gradually realized that I made the right decision. Seeing my progress, he is genuinely happy for me. He now understands that young farmers are different from previous generations who would work in their fields every day. He is supportive of me," Tan shared.

A photo shows Tan's Courtyard. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Meng)

Chating town is at the forefront of rural revitalization, capitalizing on unique characteristic agricultural resources, effectively using unused assets, converting vacant residential houses into catering spaces, and guiding residents to develop a thriving courtyard economy. Its distinctive advantages in developing this novel economy, combined with policies promoting opening up and innovation, have drawn many people to return to start businesses, including Tan.

After graduating from the police academy in 2015, Tan became a vlogger who sold agricultural products online. In 2020, she renovated an old residential house, marking the start of her flourishing courtyard business.

"Rural areas have seen a remarkable transformation in recent years, with substantial improvements in infrastructure and the rapid growth of characteristic industries. Here in Chating, a flower cultural festival is held every year during the rapeseed blooming season. The festival provides an opportunity for us to boost sales of local agricultural products and develop our homestay businesses," said Tan.

Tan shares her idyllic life on social media and promotes her hometown's cultural and tourism resources. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

