Feature: Books on Xi's thought key to understanding China

08:50, June 02, 2023 By Wang Yi, Mao Pengfei and Zhu Wei ( Xinhua

This photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows the launch ceremony for the English edition of "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era: Questions and Answers" during an event of China as the guest of honor on the 40th Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, president of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, said reading President Xi's books is a crucial way to understand China in the new era.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Kaushal Goyal, CEO and director of India's GBD Books, felt a great sense of accomplishment after participating in the launch ceremony for the English edition of "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era: Questions and Answers."

"I feel honored and very happy to publish this book with Chinese partners. It is very informative and innovative, in a Q&A style," he told Xinhua at the 40th Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair that opened on May 26.

Government officials, publishers, reporters and other visitors were among the attendees.

"Some friends who couldn't come to the scene asked me to bring a few more copies back to share," said Koh King Kee, president of the Center for New Inclusive Asia, a Malaysian think tank.

"Through the Q&A format, this book introduces President Xi Jinping's thoughts to more people, helping people further understand China's ideas and proposals, and get inspiration from them," Koh said.

In China's exhibition area, other books like "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" are also displayed and have attracted a lot of readers.

David Tan is a consultant for enterprise management and often travels to China for business. He said China's rapid development makes him wonder what kind of governance concept and system is driving the country forward. He wants to find the answer from President Xi's speeches.

As an international communication advisor for the Prime Minister's Office of Bangladesh, Ashfaq Zaman was recently on business in Kuala Lumpur.

When he got the book "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era: Questions and Answers," he said he couldn't wait to read it.

The book can help him further understand Chinese development philosophy, Zaman said, noting that it refers to the transition of the Chinese economy from a phase of rapid growth to a stage of high-quality development, and that's something many other countries in the world can also learn from.

"China's success is, in fact, a criticism of the prevailing perception that modernity must assume a specific form, often associated with Western values, institutions and practices, and that non-Western societies are expected to emulate the Western model of modernity. Indeed, China's model shows that there is also an Asian pathway towards modernization and industrialization," Khan said.

"In recent decades, as the China-Malaysia relationship grew closer and stronger, we are also drawing valuable lessons from the Chinese model of development," said the former Malaysian Ambassador to China.

"Our two countries have much to share and learn from each other," he said. "It is by recognizing and embracing multiple modernities that we can foster a more comprehensive understanding of each other and achieve a more harmonious co-existence between the world civilizations."

