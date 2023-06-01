Home>>
Quotes from Xi: Children are hope of nation
(People's Daily App) 15:28, June 01, 2023
In eyes of children, President Xi Jinping can be seen as an amiable grandpa and a friend. On the occasion of the International Children's Day, let's review Xi's heartwarming moments with children.
