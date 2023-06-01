400-year-old family tree manuscript discovered in north China

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A family tree manuscript dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) has been discovered in north China's Hebei Province. It is believed to be significant to the study of social changes and family inheritance.

The 584-page thread-bound manuscript was discovered in the Dongshuangta Village of Jize County, according to the county's cultural relic protection department.

The family tree, written on rice paper, has clear and neat penmanship and is well-preserved. It was first written in 1623 and detailed the pedigree and famous figures of a family surnamed Jia since 1404.

Zhao Yanping, a local expert on culture and history, said the discovery provides valuable materials to the research of the social changes and family inheritance of southern Hebei.

