Cambodia's wild aquatic products get approval for access to China

Xinhua) 10:58, June 01, 2023

PHNOM PENH, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's wild aquatic products have been granted formal approval to be exported to China, said a press statement from the Chinese Embassy to Cambodia on Wednesday.

The statement said the General Administration of Customs of China has recently updated its Registration Information of Overseas Manufacturers of Imported Food, showing that Cambodian wild aquatic products had completed the final procedures of exporting to China.

The completion means that Cambodian wild aquatic products can now be exported to China, it added.

Cambodian company Kim Chou Co., Ltd Import Export and International Transportation has been authorized to export wild aquatic products to China, the statement said.

It added that the company is allowed to export 12 kinds of Cambodian wild aquatic products to China, including wild shrimp, wild fish, wild eel, and wild river snails.

In November 2022, China and Cambodia signed a protocol on inspection, quarantine, and veterinary sanitary requirements for exporting wild aquatic products from Cambodia to China.

Im Rachna, the undersecretary of state and spokeswoman for Cambodia's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, said it was good news, expressing her confidence that Cambodian wild aquatic products would also be popular among Chinese consumers.

"It is a new success for the development of our fisheries sector, and the upcoming export of our wild aquatic products to China will not only give a boost to Cambodia-China trade volume, but also contribute to improving the livelihoods of our farmers," she told Xinhua.

After pepper, wild aquatic products are Cambodia's second agricultural products authorized to be exported to China this year.

