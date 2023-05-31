Bahrain's ambassador to China presents Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal of Medical Merit to Sinopharm

People's Daily Online) 14:23, May 31, 2023

(Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Bahrain in China)

Bahrain's ambassador to China, Dr. Mohamed Ghassan Mohamed Adnan Shaikho, presented the Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal of Medical Merit to the China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm) on May 17, 2023.

This followed the royal decree by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the directives of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the crown prince and prime minister of Bahrain, to present the Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal of Medical Merit to those who have contributed to combating the COVID-19 in Bahrain.

(Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Bahrain in China)

The ambassador presented the medals during a reception in the presence of the chairman of Sinopharm, Dr. Liu Jingzhen, and its vice chairman, along with the work team that supervised, in cooperation with the Bahrain government, the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials that took place in Bahrain.

(Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Bahrain in China)

Liu commended King Hamad bin Isa's leadership and the unwavering support of the crown prince and prime minister of Bahrain, who with their commitment have made Bahrain among the leading countries in the world for combatting COVID-19. He further noted that these efforts have also contributed to the success of the cooperation with Sinopharm, which reflects the depth of relations between Bahrain and China.

