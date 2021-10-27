Home>>
Bahrain approves Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3 to 11: ministry
(Xinhua) 08:50, October 27, 2021
MANAMA, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Bahrain's health authorities announced on Tuesday that Sinopharm vaccines will be administered for all children in the country aged from three to 11 years old.
Registration will be opened on Wednesday, said the Health Ministry's immunisation committee, noting the decision was made after studying all the "medical recommendations" issued in this regard.
"More details will be announced on the Health Ministry's website," it added.
Bahraini National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus taskforce stressed the importance of vaccinating the aforementioned age group to protect them, their families and the society.
