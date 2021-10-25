Over 1.06 bln people in China complete COVID-19 vaccination

Xinhua) 10:50, October 25, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.06 billion people in China had completed their vaccination against COVID-19 as of Saturday, showed official figures unveiled Sunday.

A total of 2.244 billion vaccine jabs had been administered, said Mi Feng, a National Health Commission spokesperson, at a press conference of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response in Beijing.

