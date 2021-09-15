Home>>
Construction of first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory in Europe starts
(Xinhua) 13:49, September 15, 2021
Construction of the first Chinese vaccine factory in Europe began in Belgrade. It is expected to produce 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses annually starting from April 2022 to supply Serbia and several other countries in the region with the Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccines.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Syrians relieved to get Chinese vaccine against COVID-19
- Allegations against Chinese vaccines "distortion of facts": media
- Sinovac vaccine 'well tolerated, safe and induced humoral responses' in minors aged 3-17, to boost public confidence on herd immunity
- Ethiopian Red Cross Society receives Sinopharm vaccines from Chinese counterpart
- Oldest vaccine recipients in China over 100 yrs old: official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.