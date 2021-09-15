Construction of first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory in Europe starts

Xinhua) 13:49, September 15, 2021

Construction of the first Chinese vaccine factory in Europe began in Belgrade. It is expected to produce 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses annually starting from April 2022 to supply Serbia and several other countries in the region with the Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccines.

