Oldest vaccine recipients in China over 100 yrs old: official

Xinhua) 13:52, June 07, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at a vaccination site in a clinic at Mingchuan Township, Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, on May 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The oldest vaccine recipients in China's vaccination campaign, open to people aged over 18, are more than 100 years old, according to a health official.

Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, and chief of the vaccine research section of the scientific research group under the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response, made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua.

Experts have already debated the safety and effectiveness of inoculating people aged 3 to 17, Zeng noted, saying that following approval by relevant authorities, vaccination will be open to people in this age group according to the needs.

