Chinese vice premier stresses NDB's role in global development

Xinhua) 08:32, May 31, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the eighth annual meeting of the New Development Bank (NDB) held in Shanghai, east China, May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday expressed hope that the New Development Bank (NDB) can join hands with all parties to shape a new era for global development.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending the opening ceremony of the bank's eighth annual meeting held in Shanghai.

Calling the bank a key milestone for cooperation between BRICS countries, Ding said the NDB has become a vital emerging force among multilateral development institutions, with its influence steadily expanding across the world.

He urged enlarging the space for global development and cooperation, promoting concrete cooperation between the bank's member countries in terms of economic development, people's livelihoods, sci-tech innovation and climate change.

More should be done to strengthen the bank's collaboration with other multilateral and bilateral development institutions to mobilize more resources to expedite the development of emerging markets and developing countries.

Ding also called for efforts to promote the building of new types of infrastructure, explore new investment and financing modes, and improve the international economic governance system.

Themed "Shaping a New Era for Global Development," the NDB's eighth annual meeting runs from May 30 to 31 in Shanghai.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Dilma Rousseff, the president of the New Development Bank (NDB), before the opening ceremony of the bank's eighth annual meeting held in Shanghai, east China, May 30, 2023. Ding addressed the opening ceremony of the bank's eighth annual meeting on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, poses for a group photo with heads of foreign delegations attending the opening ceremony of the eighth annual meeting of the New Development Bank (NDB) held in Shanghai, east China, May 30, 2023. Ding addressed the opening ceremony of the bank's eighth annual meeting on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

