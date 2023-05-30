2023 Caribbean experience: an exclusive immersion of culture

Photo shows the event held at the Embassy of Guyana in Chaoyang District, Beijing. (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Jamaica)

The Caucus of Caribbean Embassies in Beijing, comprised of the embassies of the Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, hosted the “2023 Caribbean Experience: An Exclusive Immersion of Culture” on May 27 to showcase the history and cultures of the Caribbean, as well as to honor the longstanding ties of friendship and solidarity between China and the region. The event was held at the Embassy of Guyana in Chaoyang District, Beijing.

A singer performs at the event. (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Jamaica)

Several dignitaries attended the event, including: Cai Wei, the Director General of the Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China (PRC); Pick Fung Ho-Chong, the Ambassador of Suriname to the PRC and Chair of the Caribbean Caucus of Ambassadors in Beijing; Anyin Choo, Ambassador of Guyana to the PRC; Hallam Henry, Ambassador of Barbados to the PRC; Analisa Low, Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago to the PRC; Dr. Paulette Bethel, Ambassador of the Bahamas to the PRC; Melissa Pryce, Charge d' Affaires of the Jamaica Embassy to the PRC; Tricia Bethel, Charge d' Affaires of Grenada; Gu Yu, Divisional Director of the All-China Women’s Federation, and other esteemed officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC and distinguished representatives from the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

A singer performs at the event. (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Jamaica)

Cai Wei highlighted the longstanding friendship between China and the Caribbean, including the support China has provided in the form of educational scholarships, training programs and the establishment of several Confucius institutes throughout the Caribbean. He also acknowledged the recognition of Chinese holidays and festivals in the Caribbean such as Guyana’s Chinese Arrival Day. Suriname also recognizes the Chinese New Year Festival as an official holiday. Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and the Bahamas also celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival by organizing annual races. He mentioned the terms of endearment that Jamaicans have for those of Chinese ancestry as well as the Chinese Garden which is situated in the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens in Kingston, Jamaica. The director general also spoke affectionately of the strong relationship between China and the Caribbean region at large.

Photo shows a group of performers at the event. (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Jamaica)

Pick Fung Ho-Chong, who chaired the proceedings, acknowledged that bilateral relations between the Caribbean and China have continued to be positive and have grown steadily and exponentially, saying, “This is evident in the joint initiatives and technical assistance programs on various fronts such as culture, education, people to people exchanges, trade, consular affairs and infrastructure. Notwithstanding the geographical distance between our countries and the People’s Republic of China, we all maintain a special bond of friendship nurtured with mutual respect. Therefore, our countries are looking forward to ever expanding and deepening of our relations with China, while offering a variety of investment opportunities in tourism, trade and commerce, agriculture, mining, as well as in oil and gas.”

A dancer performs at the event. (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Jamaica)

After the formalities, guests were able to peruse the country booths to try the delicacies from each country as well as to taste the unique differences between the coffees, rums, food and desserts. Participants were also entertained by performers, including Trinidad and Tobago’s dynamic Nightshift Band; a Caribbean dance medley performed by Jamaican Tashania Bent and Bahamians Valencia Laroda and Garnece Ferguson. The Bahamas’ Damian Foster, Guyana’s Greg Lutrell and Suriname’s Annenia Emanuels and Refano Wongsoredjo captivated the audience with their powerful show of talent through music, song and dance.

The event gave attendees a true taste of Caribbean culture with its colorful display of cuisine, art and music. It is expected that many more Chinese tourists will make the Caribbean their vacation destination of choice.

