China position unchanged on Korean Peninsula: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 15:22, May 30, 2023

China on Monday reiterated that its position on the Korean Peninsula remained unchanged.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing.

"China's position on the issues concerning the Korean Peninsula has not changed," Mao said.

"All parties should face squarely the crux of the issues of the peninsula, adhere to the direction of political settlement and resolve the concerns of each party in a balanced way though meaningful dialogue," she said.

