China calls for balanced action on Korean Peninsula issue

(People's Daily App) 13:39, November 18, 2022

China on Thursday called on all relevant parties to face squarely the crux of the Korean Peninsula issue and to resolve each other's concerns in a balanced way.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a missile launch by the DPRK on Thursday.

"We have noted the DPRK's response to the US-Japan-South Korea joint statement calling for strengthening extended deterrence against the DPRK," Mao said. "We hope all relevant parties face squarely the crux of the Korean Peninsula issue and resolve each other's concerns, especially the reasonable concerns of the DPRK, in a balanced way."

(Produced by Xie Runjia)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)