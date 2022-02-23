Chinese FM holds phone talks with U.S. secretary of state over Ukraine, Korean Peninsula nuclear issue

Xinhua) 08:59, February 23, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the Ukraine issue and the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue at the latter's request.

Blinken briefed Wang on U.S. views and position on the current situation in Ukraine.

Wang said China is concerned about the development of the Ukraine issue and its position on the Ukraine issue has been consistent.

Any country's legitimate security concerns should be respected and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld, he added, attributing the Ukraine issue to the delay in the effective implementation of the new Minsk agreement.

Wang said the Chinese side will continue to keep contacts with all parties in accordance with the rights and wrongs of the issue itself.

Noting that the situation in Ukraine is getting worse, Wang said that China once again urged all parties to exercise restraint, recognize the importance of implementing the principle of indivisible security, and de-escalate the situation and resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation.

Blinken also updated Wang about the latest relations between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Wang said the problem between the United States and the DPRK is at the heart of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, noting that the U.S. side should attach importance to the DPRK's legitimate and reasonable concerns and take substantial actions.

China stands for direct talks between the United States and the DPRK, and will as always play a constructive role in promoting the resolution of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

