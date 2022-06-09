Resolving Korean Peninsula issue requires upholding security interests of regional countries: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 08:45, June 09, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Wednesday that resolving the Korean Peninsula issue requires upholding the security interests of regional countries.

The security of all countries is indivisible, and the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula is closely related to the external strategic environment, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

The United States has recently been making provocations in the Asia-Pacific region, and has been carrying out nuclear submarine cooperation with relevant countries in the region, developing hypersonic weapons, and selling cruise missiles that can carry nuclear warheads, he said.

"These moves have completely revealed its double standards and hypocrisy on the issue of nuclear non-proliferation," he told a UN General Assembly debate on the Korean Peninsula issue.

The United States has been vigorously implementing its Indo-Pacific strategy and strengthening military alliances with relevant regional countries, which aggravates the risks of military confrontation in the region, he said.

A certain politician of an individual regional country was clamoring for so-called nuclear sharing with the United States, intentionally reversing the wheels of history on the issue of nuclear weapons, seriously impacting the process of resolving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, and poisoning the regional security environment, said Zhang.

"It is not in the interests of any country to stoke bloc confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region. We urge the countries concerned to put regional peace and security first, stop political maneuvering, change course immediately, and create a good environment toward peace and stability on the peninsula," he said.

To fundamentally resolve the Korean Peninsula issue requires following the general direction of political settlement, dialogue, and consultation, said Zhang.

Historical experience shows that dialogue and consultation are the only viable way to resolve the issue. When dialogue advanced smoothly, positive progress was made; when dialogue was stalled or even backtracked, tensions on the peninsula escalated. Since the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) took denuclearization measures in 2018, the U.S. side did not reciprocate, did not address the DPRK's legitimate and reasonable concerns, nor did it demonstrate the necessary sincerity for resolving the issue, he said.

There are many things the United States can do, such as easing sanctions on the DPRK in certain areas and ending joint military exercises. The key is action, not just talk about readiness for dialogue with no preconditions, he said.

Wednesday's debate was the first of its kind since the General Assembly adopted a resolution on April 26 that allows it to convene automatically when a veto is cast in the Security Council. On May 26, China and Russia vetoed a Security Council draft resolution aimed to impose new sanctions on the DPRK, triggering the General Assembly meeting.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)