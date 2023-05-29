Villagers harvest medicinal herb in Tunchang, S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 10:09, May 29, 2023

Photo shows Alpinia oxyphylla Miq., an edible and medicinal herb, planted under rubber trees. (Photo/Lin Xiaodan)

Shantang village in Nankun township, Tunchang county, south China's Hainan Province has ushered in the harvest season of Alpinia oxyphylla Miq., an edible and medicinal herb, on 1,200 mu (80 hectares) of land under rubber trees.

Nankun township has mobilized local villagers to grow the herb in rubber forests in recent years. A local villager said by planting the herb in his rubber forest, he is able to make better use of the land and find a new path toward prosperity.

"There are more than 100 households in our village that are planting the herb, and each household can earn between 5,000 and 6,000 yuan ($850) every year," said Zhang Changsheng, an official of Shantang village.

Fruits of Alpinia oxyphylla Miq. are sold for between 6 and 7 yuan per kilogram. The planting area for the herb reaches 3,900 mu in Nankun township.

