China develops proton cyclotron facility for space radiation tests

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese institute has designed and put a proton cyclotron into running, according to the National Space Science Center (NSSC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The HuaiRou Proton Cyclotron Facility (HRPCF), developed by the China Institute of Atomic Energy, has completed its trial operation and will be used for space radiation tests.

"In the complex space environment, high-energy protons are an important source of space radiation, which can penetrate the spacecraft shell and cause damage to the chips, materials, and equipment of spacecraft," said Han Jianwei, a researcher with the NSSC.

Han said a simulated space radiation environment by the devices on the ground could contribute to dealing with the radiation damage.

The HRPCF, in small size and high efficiency, will provide support for space radiation research. Its key technical indicators have reached the advanced international level.

The facility started its construction in 2017 and entered the trial operation period in July 2022, during which it carried out experimental tests of proton irradiation.

