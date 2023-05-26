Stories of state gifts to Xi: Highest honors awarded by Central Asian countries

People's Daily Online) 11:04, May 26, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping was awarded two highly significant honors during his visit to Central Asia from Sept. 14 to 16, 2022, which was his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi received the Order of the Golden Eagle, or the "Altyn Qyran" Order, during his state visit to Kazakhstan. The Order of the Golden Eagle is the highest order of Kazakhstan awarded to individuals in recognition of their significant contributions to Kazakhstan's national development and friendly external relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) receives the Order of the Golden Eagle, or "Altyn Qyran" Order, awarded by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Sept. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

During his state visit to Uzbekistan, Xi was awarded the Order of Friendship. It was the first time the Order of Friendship, the highest honor awarded by Uzbekistan to foreign individuals, was conferred.

While presenting the Order of the Golden Eagle to Xi, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Xi has rich experience in running a country and unique personal charisma.

President Xi is the greatest statesman and a preeminent leader in today's world, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the presentation ceremony.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) receives the Order of Friendship conferred by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the International Conference Center in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Ten years ago, Xi visited Central Asia, during which he proposed jointly building the Silk Road Economic Belt. During the past 10 years, the development of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was aboard the "express train" of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), while cooperation between China and the two countries yielded results.

The China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base was built in Lianyungang city, east China's Jiangsu Province. The longest tunnel in Central Asia, the Qamchiq Tunnel of the Angren-Pap railway line in Uzbekistan, was completed. Four pipelines of the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline, which were all designed to run through Uzbekistan, were carried out smoothly and have made progress.

Over the past 10 years, Xi has embarked on 42 overseas trips, visiting 69 countries across five continents and receiving many honors. Each honor is a token of the deep friendship between the Chinese people and peoples of various countries, a testimony to China's ever-growing circle of friends and increasingly close-knit network of friendly relations, and mirrors the new achievements of China's major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics guided by head-of-state diplomacy in the new era.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)