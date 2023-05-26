Guizhou accelerates promotion and application of smart agriculture with development of big data
A worker checks the growth condition of seedlings at a seedling greenhouse in Kaiyang County of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 23, 2023. In recent years, relying on the development of big data, Guizhou Province has accelerated the promotion and application of new models of smart agriculture, so as to improve agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows a view of night light supplement in a seedling greenhouse in Kaiyang County of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, relying on the development of big data, Guizhou Province has accelerated the promotion and application of new models of smart agriculture, so as to improve agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A worker checks the temperature and humidity at a seedling greenhouse in Kaiyang County of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 23, 2023. In recent years, relying on the development of big data, Guizhou Province has accelerated the promotion and application of new models of smart agriculture, so as to improve agricultural production efficiency. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
