Farmers harvest pineapples at ecological plantation in Nanning, SW China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:38, May 23, 2023

A worker picks pineapples in a field in Jiangnan district of Nanning city, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Farmers have been busy harvesting pineapples at an ecological plantation in Jiangnan district of Nanning city, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The pineapples, which can be torn apart by hand, taste sweeter than average pineapples and are popular.

Spanning 100 mu (6.67 hectares), the ecological plantation is estimated to produce about 230,000 kg of pineapples this year. The fruits are sold for about 16 yuan ($2.28) per kg.

Photos taken by Li Minjun, Yang Minzhuo, Fu Yongshun, and Lin Junhong

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)