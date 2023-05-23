Infographic: Xizang witnesses astounding development 72 years after peaceful liberation

Global Times) 09:35, May 23, 2023

Editor's note:

On May 23, 1951, the Agreement of the Central People's Government and the Local Government of Xizang (Tibet) on Measures for the Peaceful Liberation of Xizang (also called 17-Article Agreement) was signed. The Xizang residents broke free from the fetters of imperialism for good, embarking on the bright road of unity, progress and development. After 72 years, the Xizang Autonomous Region in Southwest China has seen remarkable progress and achieved astounding development. Now, the region enjoys a stable social environment, economic and cultural prosperity, and a sound eco-environment in which local residents are enjoying much happier lives.

GT

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)