Herdsmen in SW China's Xizang transfer livestock to autumn pastures

People's Daily Online) 10:58, September 16, 2022

A herdswoman is seen riding a horse in Tielang village, Mamba township, Maizhokunggar county, Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Luo Ke)

Herdsmen in Tielang village, Mamba township, Maizhokunggar county, Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region have begun to move their herds toward autumn pastures.

Odzer, the first Party secretary of the village, managed to ensure the timely transfer of livestock and effective prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic amid a recent outbreak in the autonomous region.

Herdsmen in the village transferred more than 2,300 domesticated animals to autumn pastures. The snow-capped mountains, the massive herds, the rivers and the vast grassland together have created a beautiful scene.

