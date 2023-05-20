Former Spanish PM Zapatero hopes for deeper China-Spain friendship

Xinhua) May 20, 2023

MADRID, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The development of relations between Spain and China is of great significance in promoting world peace and stability and addressing global challenges, former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero said.

Zapatero attended a reception held by the Chinese Embassy in Spain on Thursday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Zapatero told Xinhua that he hopes for a deeper friendship between the two countries.

Noting that both China and Spain have undergone tremendous changes over the past decades in terms of development, modernisation and opening up to the world, Zapatero said the friendship between China and Spain has continued to deepen and the bilateral relations have grown.

In Zapatero's opinion, Chinese language learning should be promoted in Spain to increase the Spanish people's understanding of Chinese culture and history.

He said that he often reads books about China and works of Chinese writers, and that "understanding leads to love."

Zapatero was prime minister of Spain from 2004 to 2011 and visited China several times during his tenure.

