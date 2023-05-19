Madrid willing to strengthen ties with China's Sichuan: official

Xinhua) 13:15, May 19, 2023

MADRID, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Madrid Community is pleased to strengthen ties with China's Sichuan province to promote tourism between each another, a Spanish official has said.

Luis Fernando Martin Izquierdo, general director of tourism of the Madrid Community, made the remarks at a ceremony here awarding Xiaolongkan Madrid restaurant a global image experience shop of Chinese Sichuan cuisine on Tuesday.

Madrid is experiencing a recovery in tourism as the pandemic dissipates, and will open its arms wide and look forward to more Chinese tourists, he said.

At the ceremony attended by dozens of Chinese and Spanish officials and business people, Wen Su, director of the Sichuan Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, said that Spain has deep and long-standing friendship with Sichuan, and is Sichuan's important partner in economic and trade cooperation in Southern Europe.

Noting that Xiaolongkan Madrid has become an important culinary landmark in Madrid, Wen said he hoped the restaurant could promote better Sichuan cuisine culture and the international image of Sichuan province.

Sichuan cuisine is one of the four major cuisines in China. The Sichuan government has selected a number of experience restaurants to promote Sichuan cuisine across the world. The parent company Xiaolongkan has over 50 overseas branches worldwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)