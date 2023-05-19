World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | Herbal tea and fruit tea in Germany

17:34, May 19, 2023 By Zhao Zhao, Zhang Yue, Oliver Fritzsch, Liu Ning ( People's Daily Online

Since the 17th century, tea from China has been transported to Europe via the Overland Silk Road and the Maritime Silk Road. Whether it is pure tea or scented tea made with flowers and spices, tea from China has captured the hearts of many tea lovers. In Germany, drinking tea is not only an enjoyment of flavor, but also people's yearning for dietary health and sense of well-being.

One of the most widely consumed types of tea in Germany is "herbal tea", which dates back to the 10th century. This kind of herbal tea is made with various herbs of medicinal value, so they have the special effects, such as relaxing the mind, helping with sleep, relieving coughs and so on. Nowadays, people in Germany still like herbal tea made from chamomile flowers, fennel seeds, and nettle leaves because of its mild medicinal efficacy that benefits people's health.

Another characteristic type of tea in Germany is "fruit tea". This type of beverage is made with scented dried fruit and tea leaves. Examples of such drinks include wild raspberry tea and tea made with plum and peach. Compared with herbal tea, fruit tea has a pleasant sweet and sour taste. Its rich fruity aroma makes it particularly tempting. That's exactly why fruit tea has become immensely popular with the local people.

