Senegal eager to emulate China in developing digital economy: Senegalese president

DAKAR, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Senegalese President Macky Sall has said his country will learn from China in the development of the digital economy.

President Sall made the remarks Tuesday in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, at the opening of "The Digital Week - Senegal Connect," where China was declared the guest of honor.

"By making China the guest of honor of this edition, you express the willingness of our country to draw inspiration from one of the most successful models in the digital revolution. This also shows the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation between our two countries," he said to the Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and Digital Economy Moussa Bocar Thiam.

According to President Sall, Senegal will mobilize all resources for the emergence of talent and the promotion of competent entrepreneurs to achieve the goal of the digital economy contributing 10 percent to the country's gross domestic product by 2025.

Identifying the challenges in order to reach such a goal, the president insisted on the need for Senegal to "increase efforts in the management of the sector, universal access to quality connectivity and at reduced costs and data protection."

