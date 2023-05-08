China's top legislator to visit Morocco, Senegal, Malaysia

Xinhua) 15:49, May 08, 2023

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji will pay an official friendly visit to Morocco, Senegal, and Malaysia from May 11 to 20.

Zhao, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will make the visit at the invitation of the Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami; President of Senegalese National Assembly, Amadou Mame Diop; and Speaker of the lower house of parliament of Malaysia, Johari Abdul.

