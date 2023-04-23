Home>>
Senior CPC official meets guests from Morocco, Croatia
(Xinhua) 10:46, April 23, 2023
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met separately with Mohcine Jazouli, Moroccan delegate-minister to the head of government of investment, convergence and the evaluation of public policies, and Frano Matusic, state secretary of the ministry of foreign and European affairs of Croatia, in Beijing on Friday.
Liu exchanged views with them on bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of common interest.
