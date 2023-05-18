Home>>
Japan posts 3.2-bln-USD trade deficit in April
(Xinhua) 09:29, May 18, 2023
TOKYO, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Japan logged a trade deficit of 3.2 billion U.S. dollars in April, the government said in a report on Thursday.
According to the Finance Ministry, the country's trade deficit in the reporting period stood at 432.4 billion yen (3.2 billion U.S. dollars).
The ministry said that imports declined 2.3 percent in April in value terms.
Exports, meanwhile, expanded 2.6 percent in value terms in the same period, it said.
